FLINTON — The West Branch boys basketball team got out to a 24-9 first-quarter lead Thursday against Glendale and never looked back in a 67-48 victory over the host Vikings.
Isaac Tiracorda led the Warriors with 17 points. Jackson Croyle (14) and Owen Koleno (10) were also in double figures.
Glendale’s Mason Peterson paced all players with 21 points. Teammate Connor Potutschnig added 11.
West Branch is back in action Monday, hosting Bellwood-Antis. Glendale visits Harmony this evening.
West Branch—67
I. Tiracorda 7 3-3 17, Z. Tiracorda 2 2-4 7, Croyle 3 6-8 14, Evans 3 2-6 8, Kolesar 2 2-4 6, Koleno 2 5-6 10, McGonigal 1 0-0 3, Colton 0 2-2 2, Eirich 0 0-0 0, Vargas 0 0-0 0, Bloom 0 0-0 0. Totals:20 22-33 67.
Glendale—48
Jasper 0 0-0 0, Smeal 0 0-0 0, Cree 0 3-9 3, Peterson 9 1-2 21, Potutschnig 4 0-0 11, Holes 0 2-3 2, McGarvey 1 0-0 2, Lukehart 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 6-15 48.
Three-pointers: Z. Tiracorda, Croyle 2, Koleno, McGonigal; Peterson 2, Potutschnig 3.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 24 9 11 23—67
Glendale 9 12 13 12—48