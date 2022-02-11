ALLPORT — The West Branch boys basketball team outscored visiting Curwensville 20-4 in the third quarter of Friday’s game on the way to a 56-45 victory.
The Warriors led 29-21 at the half before surging to a 49-25 edge after three.
Zack Tiracorda scored 19 points to lead West Branch. Joel Evans added 18 to go with 14 rebounds, four steals and three blocks.
Davis Fleming paced the Golden Tide with 11 points.
West Branch improved to 9-11 overall, 9-4 in the Inter County Conference and 5-2 in the Moshannon Valley League.
Curwensville fell to 5-15 overall, 4-9 in the ICC and 3-5 in the MVL.
West Branch won the JV game 35-24. Lukas Colton (13) and Owen Koleno (10) were in double figures for the Warriors.
Both teams are back in action on Tuesday.
The Golden Tide host Clearfield, while the Warriors entertain Glendale.
Curwensville—45
Wassil 1 1-2 3, Terry 2 0-0 6, Lee 1 0-0 2, McGarry 1 1-4 1, Swanson 1 2-2 5, Fleming 4 0-0 11, English 1 2-6 4, Wood 4 1-2 9, Sutika 0 0-0 0, Luzier 0 0-0 0, Holland 1 2-2 4. Totals: 15 9-18 45.
West Branch—56
I. Tiracorda 0 0-0 0, Z. Tiracorda 8 2-2 19, Croyle 2 0-0 4, Evans 8 2-4 18, Koleno 0 4-4 4, McGonigal 0 0-0 0, Colton 2 0-2 6, Vargas 0 0-0 0, Stavola 0 0-0 0, Emigh 0 0-0 0, Carr 2 0-1 5. Totals: 22 8-13 56.
Three-pointers: Terry 2, Fleming 3, Swanson; Z. Tiracorda, Colton 2, Carr.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 11 10 4 20—45
West Branch 13 16 20 7—56