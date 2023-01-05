BELLWOOD — Owen Koleno netted a game-high 25 points to lead the West Branch boys basketball team to a 68-44 road win over Bellwood-Antis on Thursday.
Zach McGonigal (12) and Lukas Colton (10) joined Koleno in double digits. Colton added seven assists, while Joel Evans recorded seven points, 10 rebounds and six steals.
West Branch improved to 8-2 overall and 7-0 in the Inter County Conference.
The Warriors are back in action Monday, playing host to Curwensville.
West Branch—68
Colton 3 3-3 10, Evans 3 1-2 7, Koleno 10 4-4 25, Tiracorda 4 0-3 8, Kolesar 1 0-0 2, Z. McGonigal 4 0-0 12, D. McGonigal 1 0-0 2, N. Emigh 1 0-0 2, E. Emigh 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 8-12 68.
Bellwood-Antis—44
Wagner 0 0-0 0, Beiswinger 4 6-6 16, Shanafelt 4 4-5 13, Cacciotti 1 0-0 2, H. Schreier 0 0-0 0, Caracciolo 3 1-2 7, C. Schreier 2 1-1 6, Nycum 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 12-14 44.
Three-pointers: Z. McGonigal 4, Colton, Koleno; Beiswinger 2, Shanafelt, C. Schreier.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 15 16 18 19—68
Bellwood 10 9 11 14—44