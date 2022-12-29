HOUTZDALE — The West Branch boys basketball team poured in 39 points in the opening quarter Thursday evening against host Moshannon Valley and ran to a 75-42 victory.
The 39 points was a school record for points in a quarter.
Owen Koleno and Isaac Tiracorda led the Warriors with 17 points apiece.
Lukas Colton added 14 points and dished out six assists.
Joel Evans paced West Branch on the boards with nine rebounds.
Mo Valley got 14 points from both Landyn Evans and Sam Howard.
The Warriors improved to 6-2 overall, 5-0 in the ICC and 1-0 in the MVL.
Mo Valley slipped to 0-7 overall, 0-4 in the ICC and 0-2 in the MVL.
Both teams are back in action Wednesday.
The Warriors host Glendale, while the Knights entertain Harmony.
Moshannon Valley—42
Hummel 2 4-4 8, T. Kephart 0 0-2 0, Howard 5 2-2 14, Beish 2 0-0 4, Evans 6 2-4 14, Gardner 0 0-0 0, K. Kephart 1 0-0 2, Merrick 0 0-0 0, Reifer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 8-12 42.
West Branch—75
Colton 6 1-1 14, Evans 2 1-2 5, Koleno 5 6-7 17, Tiracorda 8 1-2 17, Kolesar 3 0-0 6, Z. McGonigal 2 0-0 6, D. McGonigal 2 0-0 6, N. Emigh 1 0-0 2, E. Emigh 0 0-0 0, Liptak 0 0-0 0, Kolp 0 0-0 0, Rothrock 0 0-0 0, Alexander 0 0-0 0, Fluck 0 0-0 0. Totals: 29 11-14 75.
Three-pointers: Howard 2; Z. McGonigal 2, D. McGonigal 2, Colton, Koleno.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 10 10 8 14—42
West Branch 39 12 15 9—75