RENOVO — The West Branch baseball team rapped 13 hits and drew 15 walks Thursday against four Bucktail pitchers in a 20-3 rout of the Bucks. The game lasted just four innings due to the 15-run rule.
Tyler Wilson led the Warriors with four hits, three runs scored and four RBIs.
Isaac Tiracorda added three hits, two runs and three RBIs. He also had a double, as did Zane Woodling and Coby Kephart. Woodling had two RBIs, while Kephart scored two runs. Gavin Rothrock added three RBIs.
Brody Rothrock got the win, tossing four innings and giving up three runs on three hits. He walked three batters and struck out seven. Rothrock also had a pair of RBIs.
West Branch, which improved to 3-2, is back in action Tuesday at Curwensville.
West Branch—20
Tiracorda c 3231, E. Emigh c 1211, Colton ss 2100, D. McGonigal 2b 0100, Lu. Liptak 1b 1200, G. Rothrock 1b 1113, Wilson 3b 4344, Lu. Liptak 3b 0000, C. Kephart cf 2211, Chilcote cf 1101, B. Rothrock p 3112, Parks dh 1001, Z. McGonigal 2b-ss 0201, Woodling lf 3012, Amos lf 0100, N. Emigh rf 4110. Totals: 26-20-13-18.
Bucktail—3
Fantaski p-ss 1100, Mason ss-3b 1100, Friese c 1110, Kalafut 1b-p 2011, Shearer 3b-p 2001, Whipp cf 2010, Charcalla 2b 2000, Ditty 2000, Kolasa 2b 1000, Leiter 1000. Totals: 15-3-3-2.
Score by Innings
West Branch 470 9—20 13 2
Bucktail 201 0— 3 3 1
Errors—Lu. Liptak, E, Emigh; Scrimshaw. 2B—Woodling, Tiracorda, C. Kephart. 3B—Friese. SB—Colton, Lu. Liptak, Tiracorda 2, C. Kephart; Friese. WP—Fantaski 3, Shearer 2.
Pitching
West Branch: B. Rothrock—4 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO.
Bucktail: Fantaski—1 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 6 BB, 1 SO; Mason—1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Kalafut—2/3 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO; Shearer—2 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO.
WP—B. Rothrock. LP—Fantaski.