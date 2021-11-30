ALLPORT — Following an 8-6 season and the loss of just two wrestlers to graduation, West Branch was looking toward this year with quite a bit of excitement.
But low numbers and the loss of three additional wrestlers, who chose not to come our for the sport this year have the Warriors facing a season where they may need to forfeit multiple weight classes.
“We had high expectations coming into the year, with just losing two guys to graduation and looking forward to the guys that were returning,” said West Branch head coach Jason Bainey, who is beginning his 13th year at the helm. “But a couple guys decided not to come out and that always hurts, especially being at a small school.
“We’re looking at forfeiting three or four weights at the start of the year. And that’s the key nowadays ... if you have a full lineup you’re going to be successful. But the 10 or 11 guys that we are going to have starting are going to be experienced and know what’s going on, and they’re going to compete.”
The Warriors do welcome back eight letterwinners in seniors Billy Bumbarger, Tyce Cantolina and Parker Johnson, juniors Logan Folmar, Aaron Myers, John Myers and Kaleb Sallurday and sophomore Landon Bainey that will comprise the core of the team.
“The group we do have back is going to be very competitive and battle all year long,” Bainey said. “And they work hard. So with this group, we hope they step up and be leaders.”
The three seniors as well as (Landon) Bainey will be looked at early on as the leaders.
Tyce, Billy and Parker ... they’re all four-year starters,” Bainey said. “And Billy and Parker are two kids that never came out for wrestling until ninth grade. We pulled them out of the hallway and here they are going to be four-year starters for us. They’re great kids and the other kids look up to them. Tyce is always at 4M working and doing what we ask of him.”
Meanwhile Landon Bainey made program history last season as the first freshman to medal at states. He finished the season with a 23-6 record, with all six losses coming to PIAA placewinners. Bainey was the District 6 champ at 106, runner-up at Southwest Regionals and took sixth at PIAAs.
“The guys look to Landon and how hard he works and know what he wants out of it. So that’s a motivation for the guys,” Coach Bainey said. “I know he’s been going to the weight room with some of them and being a leader.
“He lost in the state semis 2-1 last year, so his goal is to be a state champ. But a lot of these other guys have the goal to get to states or at least get to regionals and just do the best they can. Some of these guys may surprise some people.”
Lanson Bainey is part of of a nice group of eight sophomores, who will fill starting roles at some weight classes and provide valuable depth at others.
Only Bainey and Hunter Schnarrs were on varsity last season, so this is the first varsity action for Caleb Baumgartner, Tyler Biggans, Austin Kerin, Josh McCoy, Scott Smeal and Nick Stavola — and first action since elementary school for several.
“Stavola, Smeal, Kerin and Biggans are football players,” Coach Bainey said. “We’ve been on those guys for a few years, starting back when I worked at the school to get them back out for wrestling. The guys and (assistant coach) Davey (Williamson) have been on them to wrestle. We need some big guys. It’s nice to have that nice group of sophomores along with four juniors for next year.”
The Warriors will not have a 106 or 120-pounder to start the season and may not be able to fill one or two other weights right away until some wrestlers are able to drop. Landon Bainey will slot in at 113.
Baumgartner, Sallurday and Stavola will all be in the mix at 126 or 132, while Johnson and Schnarrs will be at 138.
Aaron Myers will be at 145 with John Myers and McCoy at 152. Cantolina and Folmar will each be at either 160 or 170 with Kerin following at 189. Biggans, Bumbarger and Smeal are all expected to be at 220 with one of them moving up to heavyweight.
Coach Bainey says forfeiting several weight classes, especially early on, will be a challenge, but one he thinks his team can overcome.
“Starting out down 18- or 24-0, you’re in trouble,” he said. “But if we can find a 6 and 20-pounder, I think we can be OK. From there up, we should be OK. But I tell the guys that if the 10 or 11 starters that we have can go out and take care of business, the team part will take care of itself.
“The end goal it to have as many guys as you can be district champs, regional champs and state champs. That’s how I always look at it. I’m just looking to get as many kids as I can to advance.”
Joining Bainey and Williamson on the coaching staff this season as volunteers are Ronnie Garbinsky, Steve Sudik, Hunter Weitoish, George Yingling and Gary Yingling.
West Branch opens the season Dec. 14 at Curwensville.
Seniors
*Billy Bumbarger, *Tyce Cantolina, *Parker Johnson.
Juniors
Logan Folmar, *Aaron Myers, *John Myers, *Kaleb Sallurday.
Sophomores
*Landon Bainey, Caleb Baumgartner, Tyler Biggans, Austin Kerin, Josh McCoy, Hunter Schnarrs, Scott Smeal, Nick Stavola.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
December
14—at Curwensville. 16—Bellwood-Antis. 17/18—at Panther Holiday Classic, TBA. 21—Moshannon Valley.
January
4—Cambria Heights. 6—at Mount Union. 11—Glendale. 13—United. 15—at Juniata Duals, 8 a.m. 18—Claysburg-Kimmel. 20—at Penns Valley, 7 p.m. 22—at Clearfield Bison Duals, 8:30 a.m. 28/29—Ultimate Warrior Tournament, 11:30 a.m.
February
8—Philipsburg-Osceola, 7 p.m. 18/19—at District 6 AA Tournament (Altoona), TBA. 25/26—at Southwest Regional AA Tournament (Indiana), TBA. 10/11/12—at PIAA AA Tournament Hershey), TBA.
Matches begin at 6:30 p.m. unless noted