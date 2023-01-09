ALLPORT — The West Branch boys basketball team pulled away from visiting Curwensville in the second half, topping the Golden Tide 67-46 on Monday.
The Warriors outscored the Tide 34-18 over the final two quarters.
Owen Koleno led West Branch with 20 points. Joel Evans added 12 points and 13 rebounds, while Kyle Kolesar netted six points and pulled down 12 boards. Isaac Tiracorda scored 16 and recorded 12 steals.
“Joel just dominated the boards in the second half,” West Branch head coach Danny Clark said. “Kyle did in the first half, but we didn’t get into our transition until the second half.
“Curwensville came in and battled. They are a good team.”
Parker Wood paced the Golden Tide with 15 points. Chandler English added 13 points.
West Branch improved to 9-2 overall, 7-0 in the Inter County Conference and 3-0 in the Moshannon Valley League.
Curwensville fell to 3-6 overall, 2-3 in the ICC and 1-2 in the MVL.
Both teams are back in action Wednesday.
The Warriors host Harmony, while the Tide entertains Mount Union.
Curwensville—46
Wassil 2 1-2 7, L. Tkacik 0 0-0 0, McGarry 1 0-0 2, Howell 0 0-0 0, Swanson 0 0-0 0, Fleming 3 0-0 7, English 6 0-3 13, Holland 1 0-0 2, H. Tkacik 0 0-0 0, Colton 0 0-0 0, Wood 7 1-3 15, Sutika 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 2-8 46.
West Branch—67
Colton 4 0-0 8, Evans 4 4-6 12, Koleno 7 5-5 20, Tiracorda 7 2-2 16, Kolesar 3 0-2 6, Z. McGonigal 1 2-2 5, D. McGonigal 0 0-0 0, N. Emigh 0 0-0 0, E. Emigh 0 0-1 0, Liptak 0 0-0 0, Rothrock 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 13-18 67.
Three-pointers: Wassil 2, English, Fleming; Z. McGonigal, Koleno.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 19 9 8 10—46
West Branch 15 18 13 21—67