ALEXANDRIA — The West Branch baseball team overcame an 8-run inning by host Juniata Valley to outslug the Hornets 15-13 on Monday.
Lukas Colton led the Warriors, going 3-for-5 with a home run and six RBIs. Brody Rothrock also ripped a home run and a double, scored two runs and knocked in four.
Isaac Tiracorda had two hits, including a triple, and scored three runs, while Tyler Wilson belted a double, scored two runs and had two RBIs.
Luke Liptak got the win in relief of Colton, who tossed the first 2 1/3 innings. Liptak pitched the final 4 2/3 innings and allowed eight runs (three earned) on eight hits. He struck out three batters and walked two.
The win was the Warriors’ seventh straight and tenth in their last 11.
West Branch improved to 14-4 overall and 9-4 in the Inter County Conference.
The Warriors now wait on the District 6 class 2A playoff brackets.
West Branch—15
Tiracorda c 3320, C. Kephart cf 2201, Colton p-ss 5236, Folmar 1b 2200, Wilson 3b 4212, Lu. Liptak ss-p 4011, B. Rothrock lf 5224, Eirich rf 4111, Z. McGonigal 2b 3110. Totals: 32-15-11-15.
Juniata Valley—13
Rodkey cf-p 4211, Thompson rf-p 5124, Buckley ss 5110, Robinson c 5142, Edwards 1b 5132, Harbst 2b-p 3100, Deihl lf 3110, Dick 3b 4100, Couch p-2b 3210. Totals: 37-13-13-9.
Score by Innings
West Branch 500 402 4—15 11 6
Juniata Valley 008 011 3—13 13 1
Errors—Colton, Lu. Liptak, Wilson, Z. McGonigal 2, Tiracorda; Dick. 2B—Wilson, B. Rothrock. 3B—Tiracorda; Thompson. HR—Colton, B. Rothrock; Thompson, Robinson, Edwards. HBP—Lu. Liptak, Tiracorda, C. Kephart. SB—Colton, Tiracorda, Folmar.
Pitching
West Branch: Colton—2 1/3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Lu. Liptak—4 2/3 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO.
Juniata Valley: Couch—0 IP, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Harbst—4 2/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO; Rodkey—1 2/3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO; Thompson—2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Lu. Liptak. LP—Rodkey.