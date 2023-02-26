Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MONDAY TO 7 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of around one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph on the ridges to the west of Interstate 99 after midnight Monday night. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 2 PM Monday to 7 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation type could vary greatly across the area during the period of greatest precipitation rates during the evening hours Monday. Locally higher snow totals of 2 to 3 inches are possible across the higher terrain to the North and and East of State College. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&