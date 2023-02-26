THREE SPRINGS — West Branch played with passion and desire Saturday at Southern Huntingdon in a District 6-2A semifinal event. The Warriors were in control the whole way and held off the Rockets at the end to win 66-62.
The Warriors (19-7) are now in the district championship game for the first time since 2019 and are after the program’s first title. They will play top-seeded United Thursday at Mount Aloysius College at 7:30 p.m.
A big key to this one was the way West Branch controlled the boards. Southern Huntingdon (19-5) could only get one shot and the Warriors would secure the rebound. Both teams had a lot of turnovers but the Warriors got more chances at the free throw line and made just enough to secure the win.
“It means a lot to us,” said West Branch sophomore Joel Evans of reaching the district final.
“Rebounding and free throws helped us. We ruled the boards big time.”
West Branch head coach Danny Clark noted, “They got hot, chipped away, and it became a game real quick. We kept battling and never lost that lead.”
Southern Huntingdon really struggled in its half-court set against the 2-3 zone defense. West Branch ran the floor when the opportunity was there, but did a much better job running its offensive plays.
The Warriors only led 7-5 when Zach McGonigal sank three straight three-pointers.
West Branch took an 18-9 lead into the second quarter.
Both teams continued to turn the ball over in the second quarter. The Rockets were able to cut the deficit to 29-23 at halftime.
West Branch ran through the Rockets’ full-court press with little or no trouble in the third quarter.
West Branch led by 12, but Nate Myers hit a three and Lance Carbaugh scored at the buzzer to keep the Rockets close at 47-38 entering the fourth.
Evans scored 13 of his 19 points in the second half.
The Warriors led by 10, but Southern kept coming back to within five.
A three from Owen Winter and a basket by Myers had the Rockets only down two at 57-55 with 3:27 to play.
The Warriors made one of two foul shots, and next time down the floor Carbaugh blocked two shots for the Rockets, but they were unable to capitalize.
Another trey by Myers made it a 65-62 game with five seconds left. The Warriors made one of two at the line and celebrated the 66-62 win. West Branch made nine of 16 free throws in the final stanza.
“We’re a very young team. They’re a fun group,” commented Clark.
“They want to do a great job for each other. They’re all for one.”
McGonigal scored 16 points and Owen Koleno added 10 for the Warriors.
Myers netted 17 of his 20 points in the second half. Carbaugh scored 19 and Winter had 15.
West Branch was 12 of 24 from the line while Southern went six of 10. The Rockets had 17 turnovers and were out-rebounded 37-28.
West Branch—66
Colten 1 0-2 3; Evans 8 3-6 19; D. McGonigal 1 1-1 4; Z. McGonigal 6 0-0 16; Koleno 3 4-6 10; Tiracorda 2 3-4 7; Kolesar 3 1-5 7. Totals: 24 12-24 66.
Southern Huntingdon—62
Hamilton 1 1-1 3; Winter 6 1-2 15; Myers 8 0-0 20; North 1 1-2 3; Griest 0 0-0 0; Carbaugh 8 3-5 19; Gibbons 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 6-10 62.
Three-pointers: Z. McGonigal 4, Colton, D. McGonigal; Myers 4, Winter 2.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 18 11 18 19—66
So. Huntingdon 9 14 15 24—62