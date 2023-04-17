PATTON — Luke Liptak tossed a complete-game, 3-hitter to lead the West Branch baseball team to an 11-1 victory over host Cambria Heights on Monday. The game lasted just five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Liptak gave up one earned run and struck out 11 in his 88-pitch performance.
Coby Kephart and Isaac Tiracorda each had two hits, including a double.
Tiracorda scored twice and knocked in two, while Kephart recorded three RBIs.
Lukas Colton added three hits and two runs, while Easton Emigh had two hits and scored twice.
West Branch improved to 6-3 overall.
The Warriors host Glendale today.
West Branch—11
Tiracorda c 3222, Kephart cf 4123, Colton ss 5231, Folmar 1b 4011, Wilson 3b 3111, Lu. Liptak p 4000, B. Rothrock lf 3100, Woodling lf 1000, Eirich rf 2200, E. Emigh dh 4220. Totals: 34-11-11-8.
Cambria Heights—1
Nelen ss-p 3000, Bender rf 0000, Stockley c 3111, Jasper lf 3000, Miller 1b 3010, H. Nelen rf-p 2000, Weakland 3b-p 2000, Weiland 3b 1000, Sprague p 1000, Fox 1000, Mulraney 2b-ss 2000, Novak 1000, Kline cf 3010. Totals: 25-1-3-1.
Score by Innings
West Branch 040 020 5—11 11 2
Cambria Heights 000 001 0— 1 3 5
Errors—Colton 2; Onskt, Mulraney, Kline 2, S. Nelen. 2B—Tiracorda, Kephart. HR—Stockley. HBP—Tiracorda, Eirich. Weakland. SF—Wilson, Kephart. SB—Eirich. WP—Sprague, Welland, S. Nelen.
Pitching
West Branch: Lu. Liptak—7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 11 SO.
Cambria Heights: S. Nelen—2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; H. Nelen—1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Weiland—2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO; Sprague—2 2/3 IP, 4 G, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Lu. Liptak (4-2). LP—Weiland.