ALLPORT — The Mount Union baseball team scored 10 times late in Thursday’s game with West Branch, rallying from a 7-4, fifth-inning, deficit to down the host Warriors 14-8.
The Trojans scored six in the fifth and four more in the sixth to pull away for the win.
Lukas Colton led the Warriors 11-hit attack with three, smacking two doubles and a home run while knocking in three.
Tyler Wilson added two hits, including a double, while Coby Kephart doubled, scored twice and drove in two.
West Branch slipped to 7-4 on the season.
The Warriors host Juniata Valley on Monday.
Mount Union—14
Danish cf 5101, Donaldson ss 3230, Knable c 3012, Atherton 2b-p 5000, Hunsinger 3b 3331, Robinson rf 4222, Plank lf 2211, Scott 1b 4224, Chrisemer 2b 2100. Totals: 31-14-12-11.
West Branch—8
Tiracorda c 4110, Kephart cf 3212, Colton ss 3233, Folmar 1b 4011, Wilson lf 4121, Lu. Liptak 3b 4011, B. Rothrock p-rf 4110, Eirich rf 2110, D. McGonigal p 0000, G. Rothrock p 0000, E. Emigh dh 3000, Z. McGonigal 2b 0000. Totals: 31-8-11-8.
Score by Innings
Mount Union 310 064 0—14 12 1
West Branch 140 210 0— 8 11 3
Errors—Plank; Colton, Wilson, Z. McGonigal. 2B—Scott, Donaldson; Colton 2, Wilson, Kephart. 3B—Robinson. HR—Scott; Colton. HBP—D. McGonigal; Chrisemer, Donaldson, Knable, Plank, Hunsinger. SF—Knable. SB—Danish, Robinson. CS—Robinson.
Pitching
Mount Union: McClain—1 2/3 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Atherton—5 1/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 9 SO.
West Branch: B. Rothrock—4 1/3 IP, 5 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO; D. McGonigal—2/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; G. Rothrock—2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Atherton. LP—B. Rothrock.