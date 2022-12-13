CLAYSBURG — The West Branch wrestling team slipped past host Claysburg-Kimmel 39-33 on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs won six of the 10 contested bouts, but forfeit wins for Brielle Bainey (107), Landon Bainey (121) and Jake Mann (127) tipped the scales in the Warriors’ favor.
Bryce English (114), Logan Folmar (172) and Tyler Biggans (189) picked up pins for West Branch, while Hunter Schnarrs (139) earned a crucial 8-5 decision to help the Warriors (1-0) notch their first dual meet win of the season.
West Branch is back in action Thursday, hosting Curwensville.
West Branch 39,
Claysburg-Kimmel 33
172—Logan Folmar, WB, pinned Anthony McGeary, CK, 1:11. (6-0).
189—Tyler Biggans, WB, pinned Ethan Claycomb, CK, 0:51. (12-0).
215—Reece Replogle, CK, pinned Austin Kerin, WB, 0:40. (12-6).
285—Landon Knisley, CK, dec. Scott Smeal, WB, 9-4. (12-9).
107—Brielle Bainey, WB, won by forfeit. (18-9).
114—Bryce English, WB, pinned Haydyn Lamborn, CK, 0:52. (24-9).
121—Landon Bainey, WB, won by forfeit. (30-9).
127—Jake Mann, WB, won by forfeit. (36-9).
133—Brodie Soler, CK, pinned Kaleb Sallurday, WB, 3:00. (36-15).
139—Hunter Schnarrs, WB, dec. Cameron Nebelski, CK, 8-5. (39-15).
145—Parker Knisley, CK, pinned Reed Yingling, WB, 1:29. (39-21).
152—Cole Claycomb, CK, pinned Aaron Myers, WB, 3:24. (39-27).
160—Mark Lattieri, CK, pinned Carter Yingling, WB, 2:43. (39-33).