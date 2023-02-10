ALLPORT — The West Branch wrestling team closed out its dual meet season Thursday with a 72-5 romp over Cambria Heights.
The Highlanders forfeited 10 weight classes.
Warrior 114-pounder Landon Bainey and heavyweight Scott Smeal collected pins, while Bryce English (107), Kaleb Sallurday (121), Drake Taylor (127), Jake Mann (133), Hunter Schnarrs (139), Reed Yingling (152), Carter Yingling (160), Logan Folmar (172), Tyler Biggans (189) and Tyler Wilson (215) each picked up forfeit wins.
West Branch ended the regular season with a record of 12-6.
The Warriors return to action Friday at the District 6 Class 2A Wrestling Championships at the Altoona Fieldhouse.
West Branch 72, Cambria Heights 5
107 –Bryce English won by forfeit (6-0)
114 –Landon Bainey pinned Hunter Jones, 1:27 (12-0)
121 –Kaleb Sallurday won by forfeit (18-0)
127 –Drake Taylor won by forfeit (24-0)
133 –Jake Mann won by forfeit (30-0)
139 –Hunter Schnarrs won by forfeit (36-0)
145 –Marshall Eckenrode won by tech. fall over Nick Parks, 15-0 5:32 (36-5)
152 –Reed Yingling won by forfeit (42-5)
160 –Carter Yingling won by forfeit (48-5)
172 –Logan Folmar won by forfeit (54-5)
189 –Tyler Biggans won by forfeit (60-5)
215 –Tyler Wilson won by forfeit (66-5)
285 –Scott Smeal pinned Tommy Kitchen, 2:23 (72-5)