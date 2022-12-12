ALLPORT — The West Branch boys basketball team had three players in double figures in Monday’s 67-54 victory over visiting Mount Union.
Joel Evans led the way with 21 points, while Owen Koleno (14) and Isaac Tiracorda (10) also reached double digits. Zach McGonigal added nine points on three treys.
The Warriors ran out to a 21-15 lead after one and took a 43-28 advantage to the break. West Branch surged to a 60-35 lead after three quarters before settling for the 13-point victory.
West Branch improved to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the ICC.
The Warriors visit Claysburg-Kimmel on Wednesday.
Mount Union—54
Bigler 0 0-0 0, Danish 1 4-6 6, Plank 1 1-3 3, Cuff 7 4-8 18, Brumbaugh 9 2-2 25, Stewart 0 2-2 2, Francis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 13-21 54.
West Branch—67
Colton 2 0-0 4, Evans 9 3-4 21, Koleno 6 1-2 14, Tiracorda 5 0-2 10, Kolesar 3 0-2 6, Z. McGonigal 3 0-0 9, L. McGonigal 1 0-0 3, E. Emigh 0 0-0 0. Totals: 29 4-10 67.
Three-pointers: Brumbaugh 5; Koleno, Z. McGonigal 3, L. McGonigal.
Score by Quarters
Mount Union 15 13 7 19—54
West Branch 21 22 17 7—67