BELLWOOD — The West Branch track and field team competed at the Bellwood-Antis Invitational on Monday.
The highest finisher for the team was Lady Warrior Marley Croyle, who was third in the javelin. Katrina Cowder placed fifth in the discus for the Lady Warriors.
Shae Bainey placed fifth in the 110 hurdles and sixth in the 300 hurdles for the boys, who also got a fourth-place finish from the 3200 relay team of John Stavola, Sage Carr, Jacob Alexander and Noah Ryder.
West Branch is back in action Friday at the Mountain Lion Track and Field Classic.