CLAYSBURG — The West Branch baseball team dropped Claysburg-Kimmel 12-2 in six innings on Thursday.
Zack Tiracorda led the Warriors with four hits, including two doubles. He also tossed a complete game, allowing just two runs (none earned) on three hits, while striking out 14 Bulldog batters.
Isaac Tiracoda had two hits, including a third-inning grand slam, and finished the game with five RBIs.
Lukas Colton and Anthony Guglielmi added two hits apiece. Colton tripled, scored two runs and knocked in two. Guglielmi doubled and scored twice.
West Branch improved to 4-3 overall and 3-3 in the Inter County Conference.
The Warriors host Bellwood-Antis on Tuesday.
West Branch—12
I. Tiracorda c 3225, Z. Tiracorda p 5241, Colton ss 3222, Graham rf 3111, Liptak 3b 3101, Folmar 1b 4111, Guglielmi cf 3220, Rothrock lf 2101, McGonigal 2b 3000, Bass 0000. Totals:29-12-12-12.
Claysburg-Kimmel—2
Oakes cf 3000, W. Buell 3b 3100, Imler 3b-lf 3100, Douglas 1b 3010, Simpson dh 3011, Francona c 2000, Bauman lf-rf 2000, Canpenga 2b 2000, Weakland 2010. Totals: 23-2-3-1.
Score by Innings
West Branch 406 011—12 12 5
Claysburg 000 200— 2 3 2
Errors—Liptak 2, McGonigal 2, Graham. 2B—Z. Tiracorda 2, Graham, Guglielmi, I. Tiracorda. 3B—Colton 3. SB—I. Tiracorda 2, Colton. HBP—Guglielmi, McGonigal.
Pitching
West Branch: I. Tiracorda—6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 14 SO.
Claysburg-Kimmel: Simpson—3 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Buell—2 1/3 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO; Weakland—2/3 IP, 2H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Z. Tiracorda (3-0). LP—Simpson.