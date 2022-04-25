ALLPORT — Zack Tiracorda fired a three-hit shutout Monday to lead the West Branch baseball team to an 8-0 victory.
Tiracorda struck out eight and did not walk a batter.
Lukas Colton and Logan Folmar led the Warrior 11-hit attack with two hits apiece. Colton had two doubles and scored two runs.
Tiracorda and Brody Rothrock both hit doubles. Luke Liptak recorded three RBIs.
West Branch improved to 5-3 overall and 4-3 in the Inter County Conference.
The Warriors travel to Mount Union today.
Bellwood-Antis—0
Kost 2b 3000, Dorminy cf 3010, Guyer 3000, Luensmann p 3000, Cacciotti 1b-p 3010, Pier c 2010, Kovac 3b 2000, Ridgway rf-p 2000, Berkowitz ss 2000. Totals: 23-0-3-0.
West Branch—8
I. Tiracorda c 3111, Z. Tiracorda p 3110, Colton ss 3220, Graham rf 2211, Liptak 3b 4113, Folmar 1b 3021, Guglielmi cf 4010, Rothrock lf 3010, McGonigal 2b 3110. Totals: 28-8-11-7.
Score by Innings
Bellwood 000 000 0—0 3 3
West Branch 104 210 0—8 11 0
LOB—Bellwood-Antis 2, West Branch 8. 2B—Dorminy; Colton 2, Z. Tiracorda, Rothrock. SB—Graham.
Pitching
Bellwood-Antis: Luensmann—2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO; Ridgway—2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Cacciotti—2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
West Branch: Z. Tiracorda—7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 SO.
WP—Z. Tiracorda (4-0). LP—Luensmann.