The postseason is starting to come into focus in Progressland with several teams fighting for playoff positioning.
Perhaps no game is bigger than the rivalry matchup at L.T. Drivas Field between Glendale and West Branch.
The Vikings are 4-4 and currently sixth in the District 6 class A standings, while the Warriors are 3-5 and sit in ninth place. A win for Glendale would go a long way in helping them host a first-round postseason matchup.
But for Viking head coach Dave ‘Spank’ Trexler, he is just eager to get his team back on the field after they had to forfeit to Juniata Valley last week due to low numbers.
“This will be a great challenge for us,” he said. “We have dealt with a lot of off-the-field related adversities and last week’s COVID-related issues. We are very eager to get back on the field and just play.
“Of course we want to qualify for playoffs. All teams want to qualify for the playoffs, that is a goal of every team. While that is a goal, it is not our main focus. Our primary focus is to get better every time we go on the field. I was always taught as a player that you either get better or you get worse when you step on the field, you never stay the same. As a coach, it really hits home. That is our primary focus, and we know that everything else will fall into place.”
West Branch has already been in playoff mode since it has to be 5-5 to qualify for the postseason per school rule. The Warriors won last week against Blacklick Valley, but need to beat Glendale Friday and Curwensville the following week to extend their season.
“We said that our playoffs started last week,” Warrior head coach Kevin Hubler said. “We need to be .500 per school rules, so we need these last three. If we do that, the playoff positioning will take care of itself. We need to focus on one game at a time, this week all of our attention will be on beating Glendale.”
While Glendale and West Branch are still hoping for a postseason berth, Moshannon Valley, which is currently 12th in the D-6 class A standings, will not be going to the playoffs even if it does slide into the Top 12, according to Athletic Director Tom Webb.
The Knights are just 2-6 and travel to Curwensville Friday to play a Golden Tide team in the thick of the District 9 class A race. Curwensville is fifth and needs to keep winning to have a chance at potentially hosting a quarterfinal playoff game.
The meeting between the schools will be the first since 1998. Mo Valley and Curwensville met 26 times from 1956 to 1998.
“We are excited about playing another local team in Mo Valley,” Tide head coach Jim Thompson said. “It is even bigger because we have put ourselves into a position to make the playoffs this year.”
“It’s been a while since we have played them,” Knight head coach Michael Keith said. “I remember playing them way back when, but it ended shortly after. It just makes sense for all involved, we are a half an hour apart.”
Clearfield and Philipsburg-Osceola both get matchups this week against familiar Mountain League foes they already met once this season.
The Bison host Bellefonte, looking to remain unbeaten and the Top seed in District 9 class 3A. The Mounties entertain Penns Valley, which is currently seventh in the D-6 class 2A playoff chase. P-O is 12th and needs to win its last two games and get some help to make the Top 8.
Bellefonte (2-6) at Clearfield (8-0)
ALL-TIME SERIES: Clearfield leads series 37-29-1
LAST MEETING: The Bison routed the Red Raiders earlier this season, 48-0. Oliver Billotte threw for 176 yards and three TDs, while Mark McGonigal ran for 98 yards and two scores. The Bison defense limited the Raiders to 67 total yards.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Clearfield’s Billotte, Hayden Kovalick, McGonigal and Isaac Samsel. Bellefonte’s Dominic Capperella, Tyler Rice and Nicholas Way.
LAST WEEK: BALD EAGLE AREA 48, BELLEFONTE 0: The Red Raiders only had seven yards of total offense in the shutout loss. CLEARFIELD 47, HUNTINGDON 0: Kovalick had a Pick-6, McGonigal returned a fumble for a score and the Bison posted their fourth shutout in a row.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “It’s tough to play somebody two times in a season, but we do have experience playing Bellefonte twice a lot lately, meeting them in the playoffs,” Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko said. “So it’s not anything new or extraordinary. It was something that became necessary when Central left the league mid-cycle. We are just happy to be playing.”
Moshannon Valley (2-6) at Curwensville (4-4)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Golden Tide lead 18-8, but the Black Knights won the last four meetings from 1995-88.
LAST MEETING: Mo Valley topped the Tide 22-6 in 1998.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Mo Valley’s David Honan, Levi Knuth, Sam Shipley and Ethan Webb. Curwensville’s Collin Jacobson, Dan McGarry, Jake Mullins and Ty Terry.
LAST WEEK: TUSSEY MOUNTAIN 42, MO VALLEY 34: Despite a season-high 194 yards passing and two TDs from Webb and 99 yards and two scores from Knuth, the Knights dropped a shootout loss to the Titans. SOUTHERN HUNTINGDON 45, CURWENSVILLE 17: Rocket QB Nate Myers threw for 223 yards and four TDs and ran for 72 yards as Southern built a 37-10 lead by the half.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “On defense we have to stop the run,” Curwensville head coach Jim Thompson said. “They have some big offensive linemen that run block well and an outstanding RB. On offense, we need to be consistent at getting our best players the ball in space.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: Our defense needs to stop the passing attack to be successful,” Mo Valley head coach Michael Keith said. We need to control the ball and keep them off the field.”
Glendale (4-4) at West Branch (3-5)
ALL-TIME SERIES: West Branch leads 32-22-2 and has won five of the last six meetings.
LAST MEETING: The Vikings led 24-7 at the half last season before the Warriors rallied with a 27-point second half, led by Tyler Biggans, who threw for 110 yards and a score and ran for 113 and another TD.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Glendale’s Ethan Cavalet, Logan Cree and Suds Dubler. West Branch’s Tyler Biggans, Billy Bumbarger and Jackson Croyle.
LAST WEEK: GLENDALE DID NOT PLAY: The Vikings forfeited to Juniata Valley due to low numbers. WEST BRANCH 36, BLACKLICK VALLEY 21: Biggans threw for 139 yards and two scores, ran for 122 yards and two more TDs, picked up three sacks and forced a fumble and safety to lead the Warriors.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “Our biggest concern is not being able to practice all of last week (covid quarantine),” Glendale head coach Dave ‘Spank’ Trexler said. “It will be key to start fast and limit all mental mistakes. We know that this game will have a playoff-type atmosphere. This group is very focused and they show up every day with the mindset to get better. I know they will rise to the occasion.”
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We need to continue to work to be balanced on offense,” West Branch head coach Kevin Hubler said. “We have to establish the line of scrimmage, then takes shots in the passing game when the opportunity arises. Defensively, we need to control the line of scrimmage, contain their playmakers, and tackle well (especially in space).”
Penns Valley (4-4) at Philipsburg-Osceola (2-6)
ALL-TIME SERIES: Penns Valley leads 11-9 and has won nine straight.
LAST MEETING: Ty Watson intercepted P-O quarterback Ben Gustkey late in the fourth quarter to snuff out a potential game-tying drive, then ran 80 yards for a score moments later to lead the Rams to a 35-20 win earlier this season.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Penns Valley’s Tanner Ilgen, Hunter Lyons and Watson. Philipsburg-Osceola’s Andrew Faust, Luke Hughes and Matt Martin.
LAST WEEK: PENNS VALLEY 55, EVERETT 0: Ram QB Jackson Romig threw four TD passes and Watson had two scores (one receiving and one rushing) in the win. TYRONE 38, PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 7: Golden Eagle quarterback Ashton Walk threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns in the win.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: Philipsburg-Osceola head coach Jeff Vroman was unavailable for comment.