Visit Clearfield County is hoping to highlight Clearfield County’s rich history of farming through a new geocaching trail.
Director Josiah Jones reported he met in December with the team that assists with creating and maintaining trails and there was interest in creating a century farm geocache trail.
Geocaching is described as an outdoor activity in which participants use GPS to hide and seek containers at specific locations marked by coordinates.
“Each year the geocache team and I get together to discuss ways that we can make the trails throughout Clearfield County better, how to keep up with maintenance, and brainstorm new and exciting ways to keep the trails fresh or in the minds of our geocaching friends and county visitors,” he explained.
Jones said the county’s geocache team consists of couples and individuals that love the sport of geocaching. “They volunteer so that other geocachers can enjoy the sport in Clearfield County. Visit Clearfield County is very fortunate to have such a great geocache team. They take time out of their weekends and weekdays to help maintain the trails and keep them updated with new swag, new logs and new surprises,”
Jones said team member Scott Brubaker came up with an idea to spotlight the county’s century farms in a trail.
“Brubaker said he really enjoyed caching along a century farm trail in Ohio and he thought it would be another great trail for us to promote here in Clearfield County,” Jones added.
Information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s website said the agency recognizes families in Clearfield County and across the commonwealth who have owned and been farming a property for 100 or 200 years. The same family must have owned the property for at least 100 years to be considered a century farm and 200 years for a bicentennial farm. In addition, a family member must live on the farm on a permanent basis and the farm must consist of at least 10 acres of the original holding or gross more than $1,000 annually from the sale of farm products
Patterned off a similar program in New York, the USDA began recognizing century and bicentennial farms in 2004 as a way to honor the farms and families who have contributed so much to the commonwealth’s heritage.
Jones said the trail would be an opportunity to recognize Clearfield County’s farms and families for their dedication to their land and craft. “They have worked so hard to supply many people and families with the products that we all need to survive. To surpass 100 years of being in business and existence is a huge accomplishment, especially in these times. They have worked so hard to keep these farms running and they should be celebrated for what they have accomplished,” he said.
Jones reported he and the committee are actively seeking century farms located in Clearfield County to determine whether there are enough to form a geocache trial. He said it is uncertain at this time exactly how many farms would be needed to compose a trail.
“We do not have a specific number picked out for the trail. We are still researching to see how many century farms exist within Clearfield County. We would love for people to contact us about their century farms so that they can be added to a trail when it is developed,” he explained.
Jones said he is hoping to hear from county residents whose farms meet the criteria. “We definitely want people to reach out to us with century farm information and history. We will compile all of that information and promote the information within a new geocache passport. We are going to ask for permission from the farm’s owners to set up a cache box somewhere near their mailbox or a location of their choosing. We do not want to compromise their property or have visitors in places on the farm that owners don’t want them to be. We just want to bring awareness about the number of century farms that exist here in Clearfield County and have our visitors enjoy the travel from one farm to another without tracking down a trail or through a maze. We want the caches to be very easy to find and we want to be respectful of the farms and their owners.”
If the Century Farm GeoTrail comes to fruition, plans are to keep it separate from the current GeoTrail system. Visit Clearfield County’s current GeoTrail has five trails that are heavily advertised on www.geocaching.com and on VCC’s website www.visitclearfieldcounty.org. Passports may be printed from VCC’s website or picked at its office located at 208 Plaza Drive, Clearfield.
“We have many visitors from all over the world who come to Clearfield County just to geocache. Last summer we had a couple from San Diego, Calif. stay for more than three weeks just to geocache our geotrails. This is a very fun and adventurous sport for people of all ages and especially for families,” Jones noted.
Jones said the county’s GeoTrail system is very popular and has provided a much welcomed boost to the county’s economy. “The geotrails have been very successful since 2010 when we started the county’s first trail. We have visitors stop in from locations all over the state, country, and world. Geocaching is a huge international sport and geocachers love to visit new areas. When geocachers are on the trail they need to eat, drink, fill their vehicles with gas, and sometimes they need overnight accommodations. Geocaching is a huge economic driver for Clearfield County. Because of that, we will continue to promote the county’s trails,” he said.