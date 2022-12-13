WILLIAMSBURG — Glendale’s Mason Peterson poured in 27 points, including six 3-pointers Monday against Williamsburg, but the Vikings dropped a 63-59 decision to the hosts.
Connor Potutschnig (12) and Landen McGarvey (11) were also in double figures for Glendale, which slipped to 1-2 on the season.
The Vikings are back in action Thursday, visiting Curwensville.
Glendale—59
Potutschnig 3 4-4 12, Cree 2 1-2 5, Holes 1 0-1 2, McGarvey 3 3-4 11, Peterson 10 1-2 27, Lukehart 0 0-0 0, Kitko 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 9-13 59.
Williamsburg—63
Kagarise 9 3-7 25, Brantner 3 1-1 7, Zehner 0 0-0 0, Gorsuch 8 2-5 18, Royer 4 2-4 11, Parks 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 8-17 63.
Three-pointers: Peterson 6, Potutschnig 2, McGarvey 2; Kagarise 4, Royer.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 19 13 12 15—59
Williamsburg 15 20 13 15—63