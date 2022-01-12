MARION CENTER — The Glendale wrestling team got past host Marion Center 36-30 on Wednesday.
The Vikings won four (all by fall) of seven contested bouts and added a pair of forfeits to secure the victory.
Zach Vereshack (126), George Campbell (132), Zeke Dubler (160) and Britton Spangle (215) all pinned their opponents. Suds Dubler (172) and Landon Gallaher (189) won by forfeit.
The Vikings improved to 9-6 with the win.
Glendale hosts Northern Bedford on Tuesday.
Glendale 36,
Marion Center 30
126—Zach Vereshack, G, pinned Austin Saxfield, MC, 0:23. (6-0).
132—George Campbell, C, pinned Carter Gilmore, MC, 0:39. (12-0).
138—Liam Cornetto, MC, pinned Dayton Johnson, G, 0:44. (12-6).
145—Gage Heilbrun, MC, pinned Malachi Richards, G, 0:55. (12-12).
152—Evan Miller, MC, won by forfeit. (12-18).
160—Zeke Dubler, G, pinned Calvin Brumbaugh, MC, 0:22. (18-18).
172—Suds Dubler, G, won by forfeit. (24-18).
189—Landon Gallaher, G, won by forfeit. (30-18).
215—Britton Spangle, G, pinned Cody Willard, MC, 3:14. (36-18).
285—Luke Winters, MC, won by forfeit. (36-24).
106—No bout.
113—No bout.
120—Camden Stewart, MC, pinned Nate Storm, G, 1:51. (36-30).