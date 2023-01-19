FLINTON — The Glendale wrestling team won four of the five contested bouts Thursday against visiting Bellwood-Antis and picked up seven forfeits against the shorthanded Blue Devils in a 63-6 victory.
Zach Vereshack (145), Zeke Dubler (160) and Britton Spangle (215) each recorded pins for the Vikings, while Daniel Williams (285) won by decision.
Glendale also received forfeit victories from Ethan Gilbey (114), Nate Storm (121), Ryder Krise (127), Dylan Fyock (133), Dayton Johnson (139), George Campbell (152) and Dravin Beatty (189).
The Vikings, who improved to 8-9 with the win, are back in action Jan. 26 at Tussey Mountain.
Glendale 63, Bellwood-Antis 6
215—Britton Spangle, G, pinned Christian Jennings, BA, 1:56 (6-0)
285—Daniel Williams, G, dec. Ethan Norris, BA, 5-3 (9-0)
107—No match (9-0)
114—Ethan Gilbey, G, won by forfeit (15-0)
121—Nate Storm, G, won by forfeit (21-0)
127—Ryder Krise, G, won by forfeit (27-0)
133—Dylan Fyock, G, won by forfeit (33-0)
139—Dayton Johnson, G, won by forfeit (39-0)
145—Zach Vereshack, G, pinned Elias Alley, BA, 5:53 (45-0)
152—George Campbell, G, won by forfeit (51-0)
160—Zeke Dubler, G, pinned Kolben Alley, BA, 1:49 (57-0)
172—Hunter Foor, BA, pinned Brady Vereshack, G, 1:29 (57-6)
189—Dravin Beatty, G, won by forfeit (63-6)