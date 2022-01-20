ALEXANDRIA — The Glendale wrestling team took care of host Juniata Valley on Thursday, beating the Hornets 49-12.
The Vikings won five of the six contested bouts and added four forfeit wins.
Zach Vereshack (126), George Campbell (132) and Zeke Dubler (160) all recorded pins. Dayton Johnson earned a major decision and Nate Storm won by regular decision.
Ryder Krise (113), Malachi Richards (145), Suds Dubler (172) and Brock Smeal (285) all got forfeits.
Glendale improved to 11-6 on the season.
The Vikings host Tussey Mountain on Tuesday.
Glendale 49, Juniata Valley 12
145—Malachi Richards, G, won by forfeit. (6-0).
152—Michael Miller, JV, won by forfeit. (6-6).
160—Zeke Dubler, G, pinned Vincent Hoover, JV, 0:17. (12-6).
172—No bout.
189—Suds Dubler, G, won by forfeit. (18-6).
215—Ben Carolus, JV, won by forfeit. (18-12).
285—Brock Smeal, G, won by forfeit. (24-12).
106—No bout.
113—Ryder Krise, G, won by forfeit. (30-12).
120—Nate Storm, G, dec. Lucas Dick, JV, 3-2. (33-12).
126—Zach Vereshack, G, pinned Jordyn Couch, JV, 1:30. (39-12).
132—George Campbell, G, pinned Nick Morningstar, JV, 2:18. (45-12).
138—Dayton Johnson, G, maj. dec. Jack Simpson, JV, 14-0. (49-12).