FLINTON — The Glendale baseball was was shut out by Juniata Valley 11-0 in five innings on Friday.
The Vikings had two hits, doubles by Tannor Holes and Frank Visnofsky.
Glendale is back in action Monday at West Branch.
Juniata Valley—11
Morningstar 3000, Soder 1000, Rodkey 3220, Diehl 1000, Johnson 1310, Keller 1010, Allison 2222, Rowe 1000, Sodmont 1201, Dick 1000, Edwards 2227, Robinson 1010, Miller 3001, Couch 3000. Totals: 24-11-9-11.
Glendale—0
Holes 3010, Ruffaner 2000, Potutschnig 2000, Davis 2000, McGarvey 2000, Lukehart 2000, Sutton 1000, Fishel 1000, Gallaher 1000, Rivera 0000, Visnofsky 2010, Kitko 0000. Totals: 18-0-2-0.
Score by Innings
Juniata Valley 510 50—11 9 1
Glendale 000 00— 0 2 0
Errors—Sodmont. LOB—Juniata Valley 6, Glendale 4. 2B—Edwards; Holes, Visnofsky. HR—Edwards (grand slam). HBP—Johnson, Robinson; Rivera. SB—Rodkey 2.
Pitching
Juniata Valley: Couch—4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO; Harbst—1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO..
Glendale: Potustschnig—2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO; Holes—1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Davis—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Lukehart—1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Couch. LP—Potutschnig.