SAXTON — The Glendale wrestling team earned four wins on the mat and garnered four forfeits in a 42-30 victory over Tussey Mountain on Thursday.
Zach Vereshack picked up a fall at 145, as did Britton Spangle at 215.
Both Dayton Johnson (139) and Nate Storm (121) won by decision.
George Campbell, Brady Vereshack, Zeke Dubler and Daniel Williams all received forfeits.
Glendale (9-9) heads to the Fred Bell Tournament this weekend.
Glendale 42,
Tussey Mountain 30
145—Zach Vereshack, G, pinned Kameron Horton, TM, 1:11. (6-0).
152—George Campbell, G, won by forfeit. (12-0).
160—Brady Vereshack, G, won by forfeit. (18-0).
172—Zeke Dubler, G, won by forfeit. (24-0).
189—Phillip Brode, TM, won by forfeit. (24-6).
215—Britton Spangle, G, pinned Noah Lucko, TM, :49. (30-6).
285—Daniel Williams, G, won by forfeit. (36-6).
107—Dakota Santamaria, TM, won by forfeit. (36-12).
114—Josh Williams, TM, won by forfeit. (36-18).
121—Nate Storm, G, dec. Wyatt Clark, TM, 3-1. (39-18).
127—Kyler Reed, TM, pinned Nathanael Fyock, G, :29. (39-24).
133—Curtis Ramper, TM, pinned Dustin Fyock, G, 3:25. (39-30).
139—Dayton Johnson, G, dec. Lucas Brumbaugh, TM, 9-2. (42-30).