FLINTON — The Glendale wrestling team handed visiting Northern Bedford a 48-9 loss on Tuesday.
The Vikings won six of the seven contested bouts, getting five pins and an injury default, while also adding two forfeit victories.
Nate Storm (120), Zach Vereshack (126), George Campbell (132), Zeke Dubler (160) and Britton Spangle all notched pins, while Suds Dubler picked up a victory via injury default.
Ryder Krise (113) and Malachi Richards (145) won by forfeit.
Glendale improved to 10-6 with the win.
The Vikings visit Juniata Valley on Thursday.
Glendale 48,
Northern Bedford 9
106—No bout.
113—Ryder Krise, G, won by forfeit. (6-0).
120—Nate Storm, G, pinned Paeden Logue, NB, 4:47. (12-0).
126—Zach Vereshack, G, pinned Jordyn Fouse, NB, 5:07. (18-0).
132—George Campbell, G, pinned Reyan Imler, NB, 3:22. (24-0).
138—Austin Bartholow, NB, dec. Dayton Johnson, G, 6-5. (24-3).
145—Malachi Richards, G, won by forfeit. (30-3).
152—No bout.
160—Zeke Dubler, G, pinned Eion Snider, NB, 3:41. (36-3).
172—Suds Dubler, G, inj. def. Aaron Bowers, NB. (42-3).
189—No bout.
215—Britton Spangle, G, pinned Brian Amick, NB, 0:36. (48-3).
285—Derek Beach, NB, won by forfeit.