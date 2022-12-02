CLAYSBURG — The Glendale wrestling team is in second place at the ICC Championships at Claysburg-Kimmel High School, trailing Mount Union, which has 96 points. The Vikes have 82.
Ryder Krise (133), Dayton Johnson (139), Zach Vereshack (145), George Campbell (152), Zeke Dubler (172), Britton Spangle (215) and Daniel Williams (285) are all in the semifinals for the Vikings.
Curwensville, which is in fifth place, also has seven semifinalists in Austin Gilliland (107), Damian Brady (127), Ryder Kuklinskie (133), Nik Fegert (145), Chase Irwin (189) and Trenton Guiher (215).
West Branch has four in the semis in Bryce English (107), Landon Bainey (114), Jake Mann (121) and Kaleb Sallurday (127). The Warriors are tied for sixth.
Mo Valley does not have a semifinalist, but still has Autum Shoff (107), Jalen Kurten (160) and Tyler Lobb (215) in the consolations.
Other Progressland wrestlers still wrestling in the conseys are: Curwensville’s Zeke Mayhew (127), Alex Murawski (152) and J.D Strong (160); Glendale’s Ethan Gilbey (121) and Nathan Storm (127) and West Branch’s Hunter Schnarrs (139), Aaron Myers (145) and Logan Folmar (172).
The second day of wrestling begins today at 9 a.m.