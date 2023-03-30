FLINTON — The Glendale baseball team scored four runs in the first inning Thursday against Bellwood-Antis, but suffered a 20-4 defeat in five innings at the hands of the Blue Devils.
Mason Peterson had two hits for the Vikings, who got doubles from Tannor Holes and Troy Misiura. Holes had two RBIs.
Glendale slipped to 1-1 overall and in the Inter County Conference.
The Vikings visit Moshannon Valley on Tuesday.
Bellwood-Antis—20
Viost p 3320, Dormin cf 4220, Pier 1b 4234, cacciotti 3b 3322, Berkowitz ss 4212, Swagger c 5332, Swogger rf 1203, Gonzalez 2b 2112, Bardell lf 3234. Totals: 31-20-17-19.
Glendale—4
Davis cf 3110, Sutton rf 3110, Ruffaner rf 0000, Peterson p-b 3020, Kitko 1b 0000, Misiura 1b-2b 3111, Holes ss-p 3112, Spangle 3b 2010, Kaufman 3b 1000, McGarvey 2b 2000, Potutschnig c 2000, Lukehart lf 2010, Visnofsky lf 0000. Totals: 24-4-8-3.
Score by Innings
Bellwood 550 0(10)—20 17 1
Glendale 400 00— 4 8 2
LOB—Bellwood-Antis 7, Glendale 5. 2B—Pier 2; Holes, Misiura. 3b—Swagger. SB—Pier, Gonzalez 2, Swagger, Bardell 2.
Pitching
Bellwood-Antis: Viost—5 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO.
Glendale: Peterson—1 2/3 IP, 7 H, 10 R, 10 ER, 6 BB, 2 SO; McGarvey—2 2/ IP, 7 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Holes—2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Viost. LP—Peterson (0-1).