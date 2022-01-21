BELLWOOD — The Glendale boys basketball team fell to host Bellwood-Antis 61-48 on Friday.
Mason Peterson led the Vikings with 28 points. Tannor Holes was also in double figures with 11.
Glendale slipped to 2-10 overall and 1-5 in the Inter County Conference.
The Vikings are back in action Tuesday at Williamsburg.
Glendale—48
Cree 1 0-0 2, Potutschnig 0 0-0 0, Holes 3 4-4 11, McGarvey 2 2-2 6, Peterson 11 3-3 28, Jasper 0 0-0 0, Lukehart 0 1-2 1, Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 10-11 48.
Bellwood-Antis—61
Sweigert 5 3-6 14, Beiswenger 3 2-4 8, Mallon 7 0-1 17, Wagner 1 3-5 5, Shanafelt 3 2-3 8, Miller 3 0-0 8, Gibbons 0 1-4 1, Schreier 0 0-2 0. Totals: 22 11-24 61.
Three-pointers: Glendale 4 (Holes, Peterson 3), Bellwood-Antis 6 (Sweigert, Mallon 3, Miller 2).
Score by Quarters
Glendale 11 12 12 13—48
Bellwood-Antis 16 18 10 17—61