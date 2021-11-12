HOMER CITY — Unbearable.
The Glendale Vikings found Homer-Center’s depth to be too much in a 35-15 loss against Homer-Center in a District 6 Class 1A quarterfinal-round football playoff game on Friday night at Memorial Field.
Glendale finished the season at 6-6.
Vikings coach Spank Trexler, considering the comparative of manpower, chose to adopt the optimistic approach as he looked back on the just-completed season.
“I’m so proud of the kids,” he said. “They faced a lot of adversity and they rose to every challenge,” he said. “We just came up short tonight. Sometimes there’s a bigger bear in the contest. And we just didn’t have enough for them.”
Injuries to junior running back Zeke Dubler and Troy Misiura proved to be too much for the already manpower-thin Vikings to overcome.
“Zeke Dubler, one of our running backs and one of our key players, got hurt on the first series of the game,” Trexler said. “And that sort of changed the dynamic. When you’re only dressing as many kids as we were, one of two injuries can really set us back and it has a ripple effect. It was a little hard for us to overcome.”
Trexler said Misiura suffered an injury to the midsection. The sophomore quarterback was transported via ambulance for observation.
Glendale senior Suds Dubler opened the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Senior Gage Wright, who led the Vikings with 59 yards on two fourth-quarter rushing attempts, ran for a 28-yard score with just over a minute left in the final period.
“I feel like we were right with them in the first half. We were going in down a touchdown at halftime,” Trexler said. “I felt like we were right there.”
Homer-Center (8-3) overcame the early deficit in the second quarter when junior Cole McAnulty found Michael Krejocic for touchdown passes of 24 and 35 yards. Landon Hill added scoring runs of 1 and 4 yards, followed by a 2-yard touchdown run by Noah Henry, to attain a 34-7 lead at the end of three.
“Coming out in the second half we said we were going to come right at them; hopefully try to wear them down a little bit,” Homer-Center coach Greg Page said.
The Wildcats, a member of the Heritage Conference, outgained Glendale in total yardage, 418-203.
Homer-Center senior Collin Troup led all rushers with 124 yards.
Hill added 100 yards. McAnulty passed for 133 yards.
Krejocic caught three passes for 53 yards.
“I told our guys this is a good football team. They don’t have a lot of guys; but they have good guys. They have touch kids,” Page said. “And once we got down, it sent a message, ‘Hey, we’d better do some things a little bit better.’ And we did.”
Suds Dubler completed 6 of 14 passes for 34 yards. He was intercepted once. Logan Cree led all receivers with 6 catches for 31 yards.
The Wildcats will meet Bishop Guilfoyle in the district semifinals next week.