MOUNT UNION — The Glendale wrestling team gave up four forfeits Tuesday in a 47-30 loss to Mount Union.
The Vikings and Trojans each won four contested bouts.
Glendale’s George Campbell (138), Zeke Dubler (160), Suds Dubler (172) and Britton Spangle (215) all pinned their opponents.
Zach Vereshack (132) picked up a forfeit win.
Glendale fell to 5-3 overall.
The Vikings are back on action Jan. 6 at Bellwood-Antis.
Mount Union 47
Glendale 30
126: Caden Chilcote (MUAH) over Nate Storm (GLHS) (Fall 0:57) 132: Zach Vereshack (GLHS) over (MUAH) (For.) 138: George Campbell (GLHS) over Vance Hower (MUAH) (Fall 5:59) 145: Deegan Rittenhouse (MUAH) over Dayton Johnson (GLHS) (Fall 1:10) 152: Jase Ripple (MUAH) over (GLHS) (For.) 160: Zeke Dubler (GLHS) over Ayden Grove (MUAH) (Fall 0:54) 172: Suds Dubler (GLHS) over Jayce Reck (MUAH) (Fall 1:13) 189: Josh Ryan (MUAH) over (GLHS) (For.) 215: Britton Spangle (GLHS) over Dyson Jenkins (MUAH) (Fall 0:23) 285: Haiden Inch (MUAH) over (GLHS) (For.) 106: Mason Beatty (MUAH) over (GLHS) (For.) 113: Terran Bookwalter (MUAH) over Ryder Krise (GLHS) (Fall 0:48) 120: AJ Chilcote (MUAH) over Sam Cherry (GLHS) (Fall 0:30) (MUAH Unsportsmanlike conduct -1.0).