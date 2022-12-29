PATTON — The Glendale boys basketball team fell to Williamsburg 57-46 Wednesday in the consolation game of the Cambria Heights Christmas Tournament.
Mason Peterson led the Vikings with 14 points, while Logan Cree and Connor Potutschnig each netted 10.
Glendale slipped to 1-6 with the loss.
The Vikings return to action Wednesday at West Branch.
Glendale—46
Potutschnig 4 0-0 10, Cree 5 0-1 10, Holes 2 4-5 9, McGarvey 0 1-2 1, Peterson 4 4-4 14, Kitko 0 2-2 2. Totals: 15 11-14 46.
Williamsburg—57
Kagarise 6 2-6 16, Isenberg 0 1-2 1, Brantner 2 1-2 5, Brumbaugh 2 0-0 4, J. Zehner 1 0-0 2, Gorsuch 7 0-0 15, E. Zehner 0 0-0 0, Royer 3 2-2 10, Parks 2 0-3 4. Totals: 23 6-15 57.
Three-pointers: Potutschnig 2, Peterson 2, Holes; Kagarise 2, Royer 2, Gorsuch.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 5 10 18 13—46
Williamsburg 17 17 12 11—57