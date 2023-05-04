MOUNT UNION — The Glendale baseball team dropped a 7-1 decision to undefeated Mount Union (15-0) on Thursday. It was the second-closest score all season for the Trojans, who have won 10 games by Mercy Rule.
The Vikings were limited to just three hits. Mason Peterson had one and picked up the RBI.
Troy Misiura tossed 5 1/3 innings and allowed four earned runs on seven hits, while walking four batters and striking out four.
Glendale dipped to 4-10 overall and 3-8 in the Inter County Conference.
The Vikings host Juniata Valley on Tuesday.
Glendale—1
Misiura p-ss 2000, Davis cf 4000, Peterson ss-p 4011, Kaufman 1b 1000, Kitko 1b 2010, Holes lf 2000, Ruffaner 3b 2000, McGarvey 2b 2000, Rivera 2b 1000, Potutschnig c 2100, Lukehart rf 3010. Totals: 25-1-3-1.
Mount Union—7
Danish cf 3120, Donaldson ss-p 3000, Knable c 3101, Atherton 2b 3100, Hunsinger 3b 3211, Robison rf 3000, Plank lf 3122, Scott 1b 3111, Chrisemer dh 3011. Totals: 27-7-7-6.
Score by Innings
Glendale 000 000 1—1 3 2
Mount Union 010 321 x—7 7 1
LOB—Glendale 9, Mount Union 6. 2B—Peterson; Danish, Hunsinger, Scott. HBP—Holes (by McClain), Misiura (by McClain), Ruffaner (by McClain). SB—Donaldson, Chrisemer, Danish, Atherton, Hunsinger, Knable.
Pitching
Glendale: Misiura—5 1/3 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO; Peterson—2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Mount Union: McClain—6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 12 SO; Donaldson—1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
WP—McClain. LP—Misiura (2-3).