FLINTON—Glendale wrestling coach Brian Storm shifted his lineup up from 113 to 145 in an attempt to gain an advantage on once-beaten United on Wednesday night at Kitko Gymnasium.
But the Lions responded by winning six of the first eight weights, including four pins and two forfeit wins, to lead by 24 points.
The Vikings won four of the remaining five bouts, but they couldn’t climb out of the early hole and had to settle for a 42-34 loss in their last scheduled home dual meet of the season.
“I thought we wrestled okay,” said Storm, whose team dipped to 12-7. “We tried to move some guys around to get the best matchups because we knew they were really tough down low in the lighter weights. I had a couple different plans. I wasn’t sure if they were going to bump up or not.”
The match was likely the last home match for seniors Suds Dubler, Brock Smeal and Sam Cherry. The District 6 Duals begin next week.
Glendale held senior night earlier in the season. Instead of pre-match senior night celebrations, the elementary, junior high and high school wrestlers ran around the mat beforehand.
United’s Jacob Sombronski and Gideon Bracken won by forfeit at 106 and 113, respectively. With 126-pounder Zach Vereshack out of the lineup, the Vikings made their shift.
The result was United’s Michael Monty and Colton Henning recording first-period pins at 120 and 126, respectively.
After Glendale’s Nate Storm won by forfeit at 132, teammate George Campbell found himself in a scoreless bout with Caden McCully for most of the first two periods at 138.
McCully rode Campbell tough for nearly the whole second period, but Campbell reversed McCully to his back with time winding down. Referee Nick Sidorick slapped the mat with one tenth of a second left on the clock, exciting the home crowd.
“George and McCully was a match I was looking forward to,” Coach Storm said. “That pin was huge. I thought that really gave us a chance. It just didn’t work out in other matches.”
“We knew the Caden McCully and George Campbell match was going to be a good match,” United coach Josh Henning said. “Caden just got out of position a little bit and got caught. If you wrestle that caliber of wrestler like Campbell, that’s how quick it can change.”
Glendale’s Dayton Johnson moved up to 145 and was losing, 5-4, in the second to Winn Rudnik. Rudnik scored a reversal right before the buzzer and reversed Johnson to his back and pinned him in 4:28.
“Winn wrestled well tonight,” Henning said. “That was a big turning point for the whole match. Winn hasn’t had a lot of wins this year, but he got one when we needed it the most.”
United’s Aiden Gallaher won by fall in 1:38 at 152 to give the Lions (9-1) a 36-12 lead.
Glendale junior Zeke Dubler decked Traystin Tomalson in 1:38 at 160. Suds Dubler wasted no time at 172 in taking Brian Torok down, putting him on his back and pinning him in 16 seconds.
“Suds got another pin with his arm bar,” Storm said. “I guess he didn’t want to wrestle too long in his last home dual.”
Following a forfeit win by United’s Zach Travis at 189, Glendale’s Britton Spangle earned a 12-3 major decision over Cade Krouse. In a physical bout, Spangle took Krouse down, put him on his back and took a 5-1 lead into the second period.
It was 5-2 entering the third, but Spangle reversed Krouse to his back in a four-point move. He added three more nearfall points to get the major decision.
“That was a pretty intense match,” Storm said. “Britton stayed in pretty good position and just kept working. I thought he had some good shots too, but it just didn’t pan out.”
Smeal picked up a forfeit win to close out the dual meet.
The Vikings will wrestle in the Fred Bell Tournament on Friday and Saturday at Grove City High School. The Lions will be a part of the field in the Ultimate Warrior Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
United 42, Glendale 34
106—Sombronski, U, won by forfeit; 113—Bracken, U, won by forfeit; 120—Monty, U, pinned Krise, 1:11; 126—Henning, U, pinned Cherry, :11; 132—Storm, G, won by forfeit; 138—Campbell, G, pinned McCully, 3:59; 145—Rudnik, U, pinned Johnson, 4:28
152—Gallaher, U, pinned Richards, 1:26; 160—Z. Dubler, G, pinned Tomalson, 1:38; 172—S. Dubler, G, pinned Torok, :16; 189—Travis, U, won by forfeit; 215—Spangle, G, maj. dec. Krouse, 12-3; 285—Smeal, G, won by forfeit.