FLINTON — The Bellwood-Antis boys basketball team rallied from an 8-point halftime deficit Friday to beat host Glendale 46-32.
The Vikings led 16-8 in a low-scoring first half, but Bellwood won the third quarter 17-5 to take a 25-21 advantage to the third.
There, the Blue Devils pulled away for the 14-point victory.
Joey Kitko led the Vikings with 16 points. Landen McGarvey added eight for Glendale, which ends its season 4-18 overall and 3-11 in the Inter County Conference.
Bellwood-Antis—46
Wagner 0 0-0 0, Beiswenger 4 12-16 20, Shanafelt 1 1-3 3, Cacciotti 0 0-0 0, H. Schreier 3 4-6 12, Caracciolo 1 0-0 2, C. Schreier 1 0-0 2, Nycum 2 0-0 4, Bardell 1 0-0 3, Neyman 0 0-0 0, Robinson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 17-19 46.
Glendale—32
Cree 2 0-0 4, McGarvey 3 0-0 8, Kitko 5 5-6 16, Miller 0 0-0 0, Mooney 0 0-0 0, Gallaher 0 0-0 0, Dreibelbis 1 0-0 2, Knotts 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 5-6 32.
Three-pointers: H. Schreier 2, Bardell; McGarvey 2, Kitko 2.
Score by Quarters
Bellwood 6 2 17 21—46
Glendale 6 10 5 11—32