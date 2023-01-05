FLINTON — The Glendale boys basketball team raced out to a 22-5 lead over visiting Moshannon Valley and went on to a 56-24 victory on Thursday.
Mason Peterson led the Vikings with 14 points, while Connor Potutschnig (13) and Logan Cree (12) were also in double figures. Landen McGarvey added nine points.
Landyn Evans, James Hummel and Tanner Kephart each scored five for the Knights.
Glendale improved to 2-6 overall, 1-3 in the Inter County Conference and 1-2 in the Moshannon Valley League.
Mo Valley slipped to 0-8 overall, 0-5 in the ICC and 0-4 in the MVL.
Both teams are back in action Monday.
The Knights host Williamsburg, while the Vikings visit Juniata Valley.
Mo Valley won the JV game 36-29. Kaden Kephart had 17 for the Knights. J.J. Kitko netted 16 for the Vikings.
Moshannon Valley—24
Hummel 2 0-0 5, T. Kephart 2 0-0 5, Howard 2 0-0 4, Beish 0 1-2 1, Evans 2 1-2 5, Gardner 1 0-0 2, K. Kephart 0 0-2 0, Reifer 0 0-0 0, Lin 1 0-0 2, Phillips 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 2-6 24.
Glendale—56
Potutschnig 5 3-5 13, Cree 6 0-0 12, Holes 1 4-6 6, McGarvey 4 0-0 9, Peterson 6 0-0 14, Kitko 0 0-0 0, Mooney 1 0-0 2, Gallaher 0 0-0 0, Frowner 0 0-0 0, Knotts 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 7-11 56.
Three-pointers: Hummel, T. Kephart; Peterson 2, McGarvey.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 5 12 2 5—24
Glendale 22 9 15 10—56