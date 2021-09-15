Week 4 of the high school football season features a pair of head-to-head matchups in Progressland.
Curwensville and Glendale battle for the first time in over two decades, while Mo Valley and West Branch meet for the 64th time in their storied rivalry.
The Golden Tide and Vikings once again find each other on the schedule since Curwensville got back into the ICC this season, and both head coaches are excited to renew the series.
“I know that Curwensville was excited to be in the ICC,” Glendale head coach Dave ‘Spank’ Trexler said. “They are a great fit, and I know that they will consistently be one of the top teams. Having the opportunity to play a top team at a neighboring school, especially on their Homecoming — I am expecting a playoff type atmosphere. It will be a great challenge.”
“We are excited to host Glendale and bring back local teams to our schedule again,” Curwensville head coach Jim Thompson said. “I’m sure it will be a big crowd, and it brings an added level of excitement when you know people from the neighboring towns.”
The Black Knights and Warriors have met every year since 1959 and both head coaches have seen what the rivalry is all about as both players and program leaders.
“It’s a great rivalry which really started to get strong when I was in high school,” Mo Valley head coach Michael Keith said. “Both teams are gonna be fired up. It will depend on who can survive the rush of adrenaline. That’s who will be successful in this even matchup.”
“The Mo Valley game is always one that is circled on the schedule,” West Branch head coach Kevin Hubler said. “A lot of these kids know each other off the field and it adds to rivalry, especially the talk leading up to the game. In any rivalry game, emotions and momentum play a key role. Staying on the correct side of both of those will be an emphasis for us.”
In addition to the Progressland matchups, Clearfield and Philipsburg-Osceola will both be in action in Mountain League road games.
The Bison look to remain unbeaten when they travel to Tyrone to face the Golden Eagles for the 69th time in their histories.
“It’s always a big game,” Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko said. “It’s an important game for us to try to stay undefeated and take another step towards our goals.”
Meanwhile, the Mounties and Rams face off for the 20th time since 2001.
All games are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday.
Clearfield (3-0)
at Tyrone (1-2)
ALL-TIME SERIES: Tyrone leads 35-33-3, but the Bison have won eight straight and 12 of the last 13.
LAST MEETING: The teams did not meet last season. Clearfield won in 2019 by a 28-14 score.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Clearfield’s Oliver Billotte, Hayden Kovalick, Mark McGonigal and Nate Natoli. Tyrone’s Keegan Gwinn, Cortlynd Rhodes and Brady Ronan.
LAST WEEK: CLEARFIELD 53, PENNS VALLEY 7: Keyed by McGonigal’s 172 yards and two touchdowns, the Bison rolled up over 400 yards rushing in the rout. TYRONE 21, BELLEFONTE 0: The Golden Eagles scored a pair of touchdowns 14 seconds apart and got 137 yards rushing and two scores from Ronan in the shutout win.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We can’t have any letdowns,” Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko said. “We have to take care of the ball, avoid turnovers like we had last week and play great defense. It’s always a challenge to play at Tyrone.”
Glendale (1-1)
at Curwensville (2-1)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Golden Tide lead the series 10-3. The first game between the programs, a 22-6 Curwensville win, took place in 1972. The teams met every year from 1986 through 1997.
LAST MEETING: The Vikings won 27-7 in 1997 to break a seven-game losing streak to the Tide.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Glendale’s Ethan Cavalet, Logan Cree, Suds Dubler and Zeke Dubler. Curwensville’s Thad Butler, Dan McGarry, Jake Mullins and Ty Terry.
LAST WEEK: GLENDALE DID NOT PLAY: The Vikings’ game with Everett was canceled Friday morning due to Everett not having enough healthy players. CURWENSVILLE 35, MEYERSDALE 6: Tide QB McGarry threw for 208 yards and a TD, while RB Butler ran for 160 yards and three scores in the win.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “The biggest key for us is to continue to improve at the line of scrimmage,” Curwensville head coach Jim Thompson said. “Our defense has made some improvements from Week 1, but we have to continue to improve if we want to stop Glendale’s rushing attack.”
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We have to stop their running game and try to limit big plays in their passing game,” Glendale head coach Dave Trexler said. “(Butler) has really good vision. If we break down on defense he will take advantage of it. (McGarry) throws the ball very well and makes good decisions. They make safe and high percentage throws. And their receiving core may be the best in the ICC.”
West Branch (1-2)
at Moshannon Valley (1-2)
ALL-TIME SERIES: Despite dropping three of the last four matchups, the Black Knights hold a 39-21-3 edge.
LAST MEETING: In a game played at Philipsburg-Osceola’s Mountaineer Stadium, West Branch quarterback Tyler Biggans threw for four touchdowns and ran for another as the Warriors took advantage of four Knights turnovers in a 42-7 victory last season.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: West Branch’s Tyler Biggans, Billy Bumbarger, Parker Johnson and Kyle Kolesar. Mo Valley’s David Honan, Levi Knuth, Ethan Webb and Connor Williams.
LAST WEEK: JUNIATA VALLEY 27, WEST BRANCH 12: Juniata Valley scored two fourth-quarter TDs in a span of 2:33 to pull away from the Warriors, who trailed the state-ranked Hornets just 14-12 in the fourth. MO VALLEY 28, CLAYSBURG-KIMMEL 12: Knuth ran for 209 yards and four TDs to lead the Black Knights to their first win of the season.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “Controlling the line of scrimmage will be the key, and stopping Biggans,” Mo Valley head coach Michael Keith said. “We need to make them pass the football.”
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “I think it will be an upfront battle,” West Branch head coach Kevin Hubler said. “Whoever can consistently win the battle at the line of scrimmage will be set up for success. Offensively, we need to continue to be balanced, take care of the football and limit our turnovers. Defensively, we need to be aggressive, know and do our individual jobs, and make plays in space.”
Philipsburg-Osceola (1-2)
at Penns Valley (1-2)
ALL-TIME SERIES: Winners of eight straight, the Rams hold a 10-9 edge in the series that began in 2001.
LAST MEETING: Penns Valley won by forfeit in 2019. The teams did not play last year.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Philipsburg-Osceola’s Luke Hughes, Nick Johnson and Josiah Kephart. Penns Valley’s Rylee Brungart, Tanner Ilgen and Ty Watson.
LAST WEEK: CLEARFIELD 53, PENNS VALLEY 7: The Rams gave up over 500 yards of offense to the Bison, were limited to less than 100 and lost the first down battle 26-6. P-O 7, HUNTINGDON 6: Nick Johnson caught a first-quarter touchdown pass and the Mountie defense stopped a late 2-point conversion to grab the 1-point victory.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: P-O head football coach Jeff Vroman could not be reached for comment.