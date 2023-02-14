The VFW Teener League is holding its regular season registration for players aged 13-6 who reside in the Clearfield Area School District.
Registration will be held at Jim’s Sports Center on Feb. 18 and Feb. 25 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
The fee is $40 and all checks should be made out to Clearfield Area Youth Baseball.
Players should bring a copy of their birth certificate.
Anyone unable to make the dates listed above may call Coach Sid Lansberry at 814-762-4512.
This registration is for the regular season. All players must register and every player will be placed on a team.