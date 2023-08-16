Students in the Clearfield Area School District are invited to register for Fall Ball on Tuesday, August 22 and Wednesday, August 23 at 5:30 p.m. at the Lawrence Township Rec Park, located on Firetower Road.
Students aged 11-18 are eligible. Grades 9-12 practice on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. Grades 6-8 will practice Mondays and Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.
There is a $40 registration fee but no one will be turned away. Any checks should be made out to the Clearfield Baseball Association. Caps and shirts will be provided. There are no bat restrictions. Metal spikes are optional.
Fall Ball is an instructional program emphasizing fundamentals. There will be two practices a week with some games played on weekends. First practice for grades 9-12 will be on Aug. 22, while grades 6-8 will be Aug. 23.
Students may register on either day. Any questions may be directed to Coach Lansberry at 814-762-4512 or lansb@penn.com.