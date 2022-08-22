Clearfield Area School District students in grades 7-12 may register for fall ball at the Lawrence Township Recreation Park at 5:30 p.m. tonight and Wednesday.
Grades 9-12 should report tonight and those in grades 7-8 should report on Wednesday.
Practice will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Please report for registration rain or shine so we can accurately determine numbers and shirt sizes.
In lieu of a registration fee, each player will be asked to participate in a fundraiser.
Fall Ball is an instructional program with the focus being on fundamentals.
Practices will be twice a week with games being played on the weekends.
Seventh and eighth graders will normally practice on Monday and Wednesdays, while the older group will practice on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Any questions can be directed to Coach Sid Lansberry at 814-762-4512.