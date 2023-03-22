A cold and breezy Saturday going pheasant hunting near Hartstown was just fine with Chris Ellis, Jake Reaugh and James Zolnai.
For the three veterans from three different generations, the day was as much about camaraderie as hunting.
“You’re connecting with like-minded people,” Ellis said. “It’s not just the military connection, but it’s enjoying the outdoors and hunting.”
Ellis, 43, of Conneautville, is a U.S. Air Force veteran, having served more than 20 years in the military. Today, he’s a maintenance manager at a plastics factory in Erie.
He and Reaugh, 26, and Zolnai, 70, were among 18 veterans from northwestern Pennsylvania and southwestern New York invited to the free pheasant hunt sponsored by Freedom Hunters. Based in Colorado, Freedom Hunters is a nonprofit military outreach organization that holds hunting and fishing events for veterans around the nation.
Reaugh, who served six years in the U.S. Army in an engineering unit, was impressed with how the event was put together.
“It was more than I expected it to be,” he said. “They went above and beyond what I expected. It was great to spend time with older veterans and make new friends.”
Zolnai, a U.S. Army veteran from Atlantic, also was pleased with the day.
“I’m a big time pheasant hunter and an avid outdoorsman,” he said. “When I heard about it, I really wanted to get in on it.”
The first local veterans hunt was held in 2019 after being organized by Kory Slye, a hunting enthusiast from Warren County. He is an area representative for Freedom Hunters.
Slye organized the initial hunt after seeing his brother-in-law, Kevin Zaffino, a Marine veteran, miss so many things he loved while having served three tours of duty overseas.
“Guys in the military miss all kinds of family events and holidays,” Slye said. “And they miss things like deer and pheasant season because of their sacrifice to their country.
The COVID-19 pandemic interrupted planned hunts in 2020 and 2021, but it returned last year through Freedom Hunters, of which Slye since has become a member.
Freedom Hunters wasn’t the only group involved in making Saturday’s event happen.
The Erie chapter of Pheasants Forever provided the pheasants as well as bird dogs and their handlers for the hunt. Hartstown-area resident Dr. Edward Osborne provided the regulated hunting grounds where the veterans would find the birds. Ryan Klink provided use of his home as a base camp for the hunt.
Treated to breakfast followed by a warmup of clay pigeon targets before heading out on the hunt, the veterans spent about three hours in the field before returning for a lunch.
Slye said the program’s intent is to invite different veteran hunters each year.
Ellis, Reaugh and Zolnai, who each were able to bag five birds on the hunt, say they’re willing to assist with next year’s event.
“It was a good day — I fully intend to help out,” Ellis said.
