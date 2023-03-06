BRADENTON, Fla. — Seemingly every day of spring training, Carlos Santana can be seen chumming it up with Oneil Cruz in the clubhouse.
The two natives of the Dominican Republic are at contrasting stages of their careers — Cruz the 24-year-old sensation on the verge of his first full big-league season and Santana nearing his 14th campaign in the majors. But Santana was once in Cruz’s spot, recognized as Cleveland’s top prospect by Baseball America back in 2009.
Fourteen years and 278 home runs later, Santana has made room for a pupil in his next door neighbor in the clubhouse, seeking to impart the wisdom of a one-time rising star to a current one.
“He’s my boy. This is my boy,” Santana said of Cruz. “I try to help him out when I can with my experience and he follows. He listens and he’s very comfortable with the team right now. He’s happy, and same here.”
The mentorship role Santana has taken on for Cruz and other Dominican-born players like Rodolfo Castro hasn’t been lost on manager Derek Shelton. Castro, whose locker is two to the left of Cruz’s, often joins in on the constant chatter with Santana.
Santana’s and Shelton’s respective tenures in Cleveland never overlapped, but they came awfully close. Shelton was Cleveland’s hitting coach from 2005 to 2009 and left to take the same position with Tampa Bay just before the 2010 campaign, which is when Santana made his major-league debut.
Now that Santana is finally playing on a team with Shelton on its coaching staff, the manager has quickly been impressed by the 36-year-old veteran’s willingness to help lead a youthful team.
“I think if you talk to people around the league, we’re talking about one of the better clubhouse guys in baseball and can still play a little bit,” Shelton said of Santana. “But he did have some guys there in Cleveland that helped him and I know because I was there right before he got there and I know those people and how those relationships were built.
“I think we’re seeing that — with a lot of our veteran players, Carlos, Rich Hill, Cutch — they are paying it forward because when you see a good influx of young players, they need to be guided a little bit and it’s best to be guided by players.”
To Shelton’s point, Santana’s still producing solid power numbers on a yearly basis. He’s bashed 19 home runs in each of the last two seasons, including 15 in 255 at-bats with Seattle last season after being traded to the Mariners from Kansas City.
Part of the reason Santana is still churning along in the majors is because of the willingness early in his career to add first base to his toolbag. Originally a member of the Dodgers organization, Santana progressed through the ranks with Los Angeles and later Cleveland at different positions, trying the outfield and infield corners. He briefly settled at catcher but ultimately moved to first base in the majors.
The Pirates certainly don’t need Santana to squat behind the plate, but his tale could serve as a blueprint for catching prospect Endy Rodriguez. Across the various levels of minor-league ball Rodriguez played last season, the Pirates had him take the field at catcher, second base and the outfield.
While Rodriguez very well could wind up at catcher even with fellow prospect Henry Davis in the mix, Santana thinks moving off the position helped prolong his lengthy major-league career.
“Oh yeah, a lot, a lot,” Santana said. “I keep on talking with [Rodriguez] and this is what I say: ‘When the team needs me, I’m going to be open. If they play another position or DH, whatever, it’s fine. If you’ll be in the lineup to help the team, I’m fine. I come to play whatever. I’ll play in general.’ “
Not only can Santana relate to players like Cruz and Rodriguez, but he’s also in an eerily similar setting to the one he broke into the majors in. Cleveland had 65 wins the year before Santana’s arrival and 69 in his rookie season. But then things started to turn around, thanks to then-young players like Asdrubal Cabrera and Michael Brantley, as well as some solid pitching.
The pieces are in place for Pittsburgh to similarly take a step forward after a second consecutive 100-loss season. Whether they do is an entirely different question.
Santana was a cornerstone of one rebuild in Cleveland and is now in an entirely different role with the Pirates’ current group. Through just a few weeks, he’s been impressed by the crop of prospects Pittsburgh has put its faith in.
“I see the energy, it’s great,” Santana said. “A lot of younger players, good talent. Everything’s positive.”