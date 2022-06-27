There’s a chance we could see the Maulers in Pittsburgh next spring.
Fox Sports CEO and executive producer Eric Shanks confirmed to Sports Business Journal on Monday that the USFL will return for a second season in 2023. And as part of that announcement, he said the league is planning to stage games in as many as four cities after spending 2022 exclusively in Birmingham, Ala.
“We’re talking to those cities now in terms of how many we’re going to be in locally,” he said in a phone interview with SBJ.
The USFL currently has eight teams and has no plans to expand until 2024 at the earliest, according to Shanks. So that would mean Pittsburgh is likely in competition with seven cities to be a 2023 host.
More narrowly, it’s likely competing with New Jersey, Philadelphia and Michigan to be a hub for the North Division, since it would make sense for the USFL to try to move those teams closer to their home markets than they were in 2022.
Which venue might host the USFL if it did come to Pittsburgh remains an open question. Heinz Field could be considered too large given the league’s paltry 2022 attendance. And while Riverhounds SC’s Highmark Stadium could be the right size, the soccer team’s season would overlap with the USFL’s, which could create scheduling nightmares.
That might force the league to consider municipal stadia like the South Side’s George K. Cupples Stadium. Or, perhaps, Robert Morris’s Joe Walton Stadium out in Moon.
Wherever they play, however, the Maulers would probably have to get significantly better to generate meaningful interest here. They finished 2022 as the USFL’s worst team at 1-9 and came one play away from going winless.
The original iteration of the Maulers averaged more than 20,000 fans at Three Rivers Stadium during their only season in the old USFL in 1984.