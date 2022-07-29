Today
Child Advocacy Center of Clearfield County legislative lunch, RSVP to clearfieldcacpa@gmail.com (814) 765-3155, noon-3 p.m.
TuesdayParents of Addicted Loved Ones, 5:45-7:15 p.m., Hyde Wesleyan Church, 1215 Riverview Rd., Clearfield. Contact Bobbie Johnson, 290-8476.
National Night Out Chester Hill, 6-8 p.m., Chester Hill Borough Building.
WednesdayAA, 7:30 p.m., Wreck Center, Houtzdale, 800 Hannah St., 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346. For more information, call 378-5444.
ThursdaySharing our Strengths alcoholism recovery fellowship, 6:30 p.m., Ramey UMC, 411 Main St., Ramey.
