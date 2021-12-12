PITTSBURGH — Penguins defenseman Chad Ruhwedel has carved out a niche throughout a 10-year, 210-game NHL career thanks in large part to an always-ready approach.
As the seventh or eighth defenseman on the depth chart for most of his Penguins’ tenure, Ruhwedel has proven more than capable of stepping into the lineup at a moment’s notice without showing any signs of rust. It’s not an easy task. But it’s an important one that Ruhwedel has embraced.
But this season? The Penguins have asked Ruhwedel to be ready for something more.
When cap constraints prevented the Penguins from resigning Cody Ceci, an obvious void opened on the right side of the blue line. Rather than addressing the defensive corps in free agency or through a trade, the Penguins’ new front office instead spent its limited cap room on lower-cost role players to fill out the bottom six. The team added players like Brock McGinn and Danton Heinen — two newcomers who have each tallied a pair of goals during the recent three-game win streak.
By adding depth to the forward corps, the Penguins made the bet that Ruhwedel would be able to take on a heavier workload as an every-night player on the third pair. How’s that gone? Well, while McGinn and Heinen are both hitting or eclipsing their scoring totals from last season just 27 games into an 82-game grind, Ruhwedel has proven to be more than dependable on the back end.
Actually, that might be an understatement.
Check out the numbers. In the 23 games he played this season, the Penguins have created 57% of the expected goals and 59% of the high-danger chances at 5-on-5 play when Ruhwedel is on the ice, according to Natural Stat Trick. Both metrics are the best among regular Pittsburgh blueliners.
Additionally, Ruhwedel is a key cog on the NHL’s best penalty kill, which has not allowed a power play goal in 13 consecutive games for the longest streak in team history.
The PK has now snuffed out 92.4% of opposing chances and killed off 30 penalties in a row.
“Chad is a real steady player for us,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “He’s kind of an unsung hero. He’s not in a lot of highlight clips but he just plays us a solid game for us. He defends hard. He plays within himself. He’s a reliable trustworthy defenseman. And he’s playing really solid minutes for us.”
The role that the Penguins have cast Ruhwedel in isn’t necessarily an easy one to fill. Playing alongside Mike Matheson, Ruhwedel provides the steady, stay-at-home game that allows the fleet-footed, risk-taking Matheson to maximize his unique offensive skillset. Stylistically, the pair is a match.
“Defense, for me, boils down to commitment and attention to detail,” Sullivan said. “Our guys have been committed to play defense. We’re protecting the scoring area really well, and protecting with numbers. We have a willingness to block shots.”
“These guys are committed, they want to win.”