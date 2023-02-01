ARMAGH — The Glendale wrestling team won just three of eight contested bouts and surrendered five forfeits Wednesday in a 60-18 loss to undefeated United.
The Vikings got off to a good start with pins from Britton Spangle (215) and Daniel Williams (285), but the Lions took 10 of the remaining weight classes with Glendale’s win coming from Zeke Dubler via fall at 160.
Glendale slipped to 10-10 with the loss.
United improved to 17-0.
The Vikings won’t return to action until Feb. 17 at the District 6 Class 2A Tournament at the Altoona Fieldhouse.
United 60, Glendale 18
215—Britton Spangle, G, pinned Sawyer McGinnis, U, (0-6)
285—Daniel Williams, G, pinned Cade Krouse, U, (0-12)
107—Jacob Sombronski, U, won by forfeit (6-12)
114—Josef Garshnick, U, won by forfeit (12-12)
121—Gideon Bracken, U, pinned Nate Storm, G, (18-12)
127—Colton Henning, U, won by forfeit (24-12)
133—Michael Monty, U, won by forfeit (30-12)
139—Noah Pisarik, U, pinned Dayton Johnson, G, (36-12)
145—Traystin Tomalson, U, pinned Zach Vereshack, G, (42-12)
152—Caden McCully, U, pinned Malachi Richards, G, (48-12)
160—Zeke Dubler, G, pinned Aiden Gallaher, U, (48-18)
172—Zachary Travis, U, won by forfeit (54-18)
189—Dylan Stephens, U, pinned Dravin Beatty, G, (60-18)