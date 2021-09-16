TYRONE — The Clearfield volleyball team was swept by Tyrone on Thursday, falling by scores of 25-13, 25-22 and 25-20.
Olivia Bender led the Lady Bison with seven kills, while Ruby Singleton had six kills and three blocks. Hannah Glunt recorded eight assists and Alaina Fedder notched seven.
Clearfield slipped to 1-3 with the loss.
“Ruby and Lauren Ressler had a great defensive night,” Clearfield head coach Sandy Bailor said. “We played hard against a very good Tyrone team. The Mountain League is a very tough league, but we are starting to hold our own and doing some good things.
“We lost but we came out of the match better then we went into it. We continue to work hard AND may surprise some teams.”
Tyrone won the JV game 25-10 and 25-14.
The Lady Bison are back in action Saturday at the West Branch Blast Tournament.