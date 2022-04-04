TYRONE — The Tyrone softball team scored nine runs in the fifth inning of Monday’s game against Philipsburg-Osceola, then held off the Lady Mounties in a 12-11 decision.
The Lady Mounties led 7-3 after scoring a run in the top of the fifth, but Tyrone exploded for nine in the home half of the frame.
P-O racked up 12 hits with Mykenna Bryan leading the way with three. Bryan had a double and two RBIs.
Paige Jarrett, Karissa Taylor and Jocelyn Williams each added two hits. Taylor and Williams both clubbed doubles. Williams also collected four RBIs.
London Cutler added a home run and scored three times for the Lady Mounties.
Tyrone scored 12 runs, 10 earned, on 11 hits off a trio of P-O pitchers.
Elizabeth Pearson hit a grand slam for Tyrone.
P-O dipped to 0-2 overall and 0-1 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Mounties host Chestnut Ridge today.
Philipsburg-Osceola—11
Jarrett cf 5220, Chverchko 3b-p 3010, Cutler 2b-ss 3312, Vaux 1b-2b-rf 4100, Bryan ss-3b 3132, Bizzarri dp-p 5101, Taylor p-1b 3120, Williams c 4024, Betz rf-cr (flex) 0100, Havens cr 0100, Herr lf 3011. Totals: 33-11-12-10.
Tyrone—12
K. Brodzina 2b 5111, Pearson c 3314, M. Brodzina ss 4232, Beeman lf 3110, M. Tuskovich 1b 3121, Lingenfelter rf 4111, Diebert rf-3b 2000, Shaw p 1111, Rockwell 3b-p 3100, T. Tuskovich cf 3111. Totals: 31-12-11-11.
Score by Innings
P-O 004 213 1—11 12 4
Tyrone 003 090 x—12 11 3
LOB—Philipsburg-Osceola 10, Tyrone 7. 2B—Bryan, Taylor, Williams; M. Tuskovich, T. Tuskovich. HR—Cutler; Pearson. SAC—Chverchko, Herr. HBP—Bryan 2 (by Shaw). SB—Bizzarri, Jarrett; T. Tuskovich, M. Brodzina.
Pitching
Philipsburg-Osceola: Taylor—4 1/3 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO; Chverchko—0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Bizzarri—1 2/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Tyrone: Shaw—3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Rockwell—4 iP, 8 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Rockwell. LP—Bizzarri (0-1).