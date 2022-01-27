TYRONE — The Clearfield girls basketball team fell to host Tyrone 50-24 on Thursday.
The Lady Eagles outscored the visitors 24-5 in the second quarter to build a 37-11 halftime advantage.
Cayleigh Walker led the Lady Bison with nine points.
Clearfield dropped to 5-10 overall and 3-6 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Bison return to action Monday, hosting Bellefonte.
Clearfield—24
Glunt 2 2-2 7, Winters 0 0-0 0, Walker 2 5-5 9, Ryen 0 2-2 2, Hipps 2 2-4 6, Lanager 0 0-0 0, Kitchen 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 11-13 24.
Tyrone—50
Lewis 0 2-2 2, Ramsey 2 0-2 6, Weston 0 0-0 0, Getz 2 1-1 5, Parker 8 4-5 20, Corl 0 4-4 4, Gibbons 2 0-1 4, Greene 2 0-0 4, Paul 2 0-0 5, Eades 0 0-0 0, Shaw 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 11-15 50.
Three-pointers: Glunt; Ramsey 2, Paul.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 6 5 2 11—24
Tyrone 13 24 9 4—50