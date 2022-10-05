TYRONE — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls soccer team was shut out by host Tyrone 5-0 on Wednesday.
The Lady Eagles, who outshot P-O 21-10, got three goals and an assist from Chloe LaRosa in the win.
Kinley Bender made 12 saves for the Lady Mounties.
“We’re struggling to find a formula that works in order to score goals,” P-O head coach Joe Matson said. “We squandered several first-half opportunities. We played a good first half, but fatigue and injuries factored into the second.”
P-O dropped to 5-9 overall and 2-8 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Mounties are back in action Tuesday at Huntingdon.
Tyrone 5, Philipsburg-Osceola 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Avalyn Moore, T, (Chloe LaRosa), 18:01.
2. LaRosa, T, (unassisted), 39:45.
Second Half
3. Lainey Quick, T, (unassisted), 42:24.
4. LaRosa, T, (unassisted), 48:02.
5. LaRosa, T, (Lexi Hess), 54:44.
Shots: Philipsburg-Osceola 10, Tyrone 21.
Saves: Philipsburg-Osceola (Kinley Bender) 12, Tyrone (Rayann Walls) 8.
Corner kicks: P-O 2, Tyrone 2.